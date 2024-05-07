Michigan State Offers 2025 3-Star CB Zadian Gentry
Michigan State football has been quite active in recruiting over the past few days. While the Spartans rest and prepare for the season ahead, Coach Jonathan Smith is looking to build a future with his new program via recruiting.
On Monday, class of 2025 three-star cornerback Zadian "Zay" Gentry announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he received an offer from the Spartans.
Gentry, a 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back from McKinney, Texas, has received over 30 offers, according to 247Sports. Those include Baylor, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Nebraska, SMU, TCU, Auburn, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Purdue, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Pitt, Houston and Texas Tech, among others.
Per 247Sports, Gentry posted 41 tackles and two interceptions for McKinney High School last season.
That followed a sophomore season in which he registered 35 tackles, three for loss, 10 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
247Sports' composite rankings has Gentry ranked No. 85 in the state of Texas in the class of 2025 and No. 48 among cornerbacks in the nation. He is also ranked the 516th-best recruit in the nation.
Gentry is scheduled for an official visit to Wisconsin at the end of this month, Baylor on June 14 and Nebraska on June 21. He officially visted Oklahoma State last month.
Gentry had narrowed down his choices to eight teams back in January, including Auburn, Baylor, TCU, Wisconsin, SMU, Nebraska, Arkansas and Oklahoma State.
With that considered, it seems to be a long shot for the Spartans to land Gentry. A visit to East Lansing is to be determined and he has already had eight other programs on his mind for some time now.