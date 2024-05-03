Michigan State Football Offers 2026 Ohio LB Andre Parker Jr.
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith and his program are in the midst of bolstering the Green and White's recruiting presence in the Midwest.
Recently, Michigan State secured the commitment of in-state three-star linebacker Charles White.
The linebacker position has been a point of emphasis for Smith. He brought in two highly-coveted transfers in Wayne Matthews III and Jordan Turner, and the Spartans are in the top four for 2025 three-star Macomb Dakota product Di'Mari Malone.
On Thursday, Michigan State offered 2026 linebacker Andre Parker Jr. of Princeton High School in Cincinnati.
Parker made the announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Parker has received offers from multiple schools, including Bowling Green, West Virginia, Akron, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Pitt and Toledo.
Per Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Parker has been in touch with Pitt and Kentucky.
Speaking on Pitt, Parker told Trieu, "[Pitt's] a great atmosphere, nice campus, and I'm excited to come down to spring practice."
Parker said of Kentucky, "Kentucky is great ... I love it. I built a great relationship with Coach Marrow. They have a nice, beautiful campus. I came down in the summer for a camp and a game to a game day visit. I love the atmosphere. It’s great."
Parker plays for his father, Coach Andre Parker Sr.
Parker Sr. received acclaim in 2022 when he was awarded the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The award recognizes "outstanding high school football coaches in the region," and consisted of $10,000 donated to Princeton High School athletics.
Parker Sr. was the Bengals' nomination for the 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year Award as well.
At the time of the accolades, Parker Sr. was two years into his stint at Princeton and had a 20-5 record.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Parker Jr. is heading into his junior season at Princeton.
Parker Jr. is the fifth linebacker from the 2026 class that Michigan State has offered. Among the five linebackers are standout four-stars Talanoa Ili and Samu Moala from California.
Both are top 20 in the nation at the position, per 247Sports.
