Michigan State Football Extends Scholarship Offer to 3-Star WR
Michigan State continues to fight an uphill battle on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. However, Coach Jonathan Smith continues to push ahead in both areas. Smith has prioritized receivers and players from neighboring states, especially Ohio, on the recruiting trail. That was the case again with Michigan State’s most recent scholarship offer.
The Spartans have offered a scholarship to three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier. The receiver announced the scholarship on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Collier, a native of Sandusky, Ohio, announced on Friday that he had received an offer from the Spartans. The Spartans are hopeful Collier will choose them, as he currently ranks as one of the better players on their recruiting wish list. The Spartans rank as arguably one of the best schools to offer him a scholarship.
According to 247Sports, Collier is the 126th-best wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. The site ranks Collier as the 33rd-best player from Ohio in the class of 2025. He would undoubtedly improve the Spartans as they continue to lose players to the transfer portal. Signing players like Collier could be a pivotal step in rebuilding a roster with players fleeing seemingly weekly.
Per 247Sports, Michigan State is one of over 10 nationwide schools offering Collier a scholarship. Big Ten foe Iowa, Iowa State and multiple MAC schools have also offered him scholarships. The Spartans must find a way to beat the competition for Collier’s services, as they need all the help they can get on both sides of the ball heading into next season.
The Spartans have been on the losing end of the recruiting stick for much of the offseason. While they have had a couple of victories, such as Ed Woods choosing Michigan State over Alabama, Smith and the Spartans have yet to land the necessary talent to compete in the short term.
While Smith plans to recruit the best mid-level talent, the Spartans have a realistic chance of signing and coaching them up, and they first have to secure commitments from those players successfully. The Woods signing was a win for the Spartans, but they must build upon it.
