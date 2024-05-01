Michigan State in Close Battle with Pitt Over 2025 ATH Elijah Dotson
Michigan State football is hitting the recruiting trail hard after the conclusion of spring practices.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith recently earned the commitment of three-star Orchard Lake St. Mary's linebacker Charles White. The Spartans are finalists for several recruits.
One 2025 recruit Michigan State would like to secure is athlete Elijah Dotson.
Dotson is a four-star prospect, as rated by 247Sports. He is the No. 3 player in the state of Michigan.
There is a lot to like about Dotson.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu evaluated Dotson.
"[Dotson] Has played safety, corner, receiver, return man and some wildcat quarterback in high school. Has above average size and plays physically," Trieu wrote. "Will put his face in the action in run support and will get his hands on receivers if playing man to man. Receiver background helps in his ball skills.
"Versatile and can play deep in the secondary or come into the box as well as match-up one on one with slots and tight ends. Most likely projection is safety, but it is not out of the question a school could try him as a big corner. Track background speaks to his athleticism and has enough straight line speed to recover and run down plays."
Dotson's athleticism is off the charts.
Per 247Sports, Dotson is a "four-time AAU Junior Olympian in track and a three-time All-State hurdler."
Dotson ran a 14.47 time in the 100m hurdles. He tallied a 39.05 time in the 300m hurdles.
Dotson was a two-way standout on the football field last season. Per 247Sports, he registered 66 tackles and three interceptions. On the other side of the ball, he had 43 catches and 1,653 all-purpose yards. Dotson found the end zone 18 times.
Dotson visited Michigan State in February and plans on visiting officially in June, per 247Sports.
247Sports has Michigan State as "warm" regarding Dotson's interest in the Spartans. The only other team with the same designation is Pitt.
Pitt is also Dotson's Crystal Ball favorite, according to lead experts Trieu and Steve Lorenz.
He told 247Sports he wants to make a decision soon.
"I want to make my decision before my senior season so I can kinda relax and not have that weighing on me, where I can just enjoy my senior year and focus on ball," Dotson said.
