Michigan State Offers 2026 4-Star WR Jalen Lott
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith is making an effort to be aggressive on the recruiting trail in his first offseason with the program.
On Monday, class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he received an offer from Michigan State. Lott wrote he talked with Spartans wide receiver Courtney Hawkins.
Lott will be going into his junior year at Panther Creek High School in Frisco, Texas. Last season, Lott recorded 513 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 29 receptions for Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, helping lead the program to the Texas 5A Division II regional finals, per Gabe Brooks of 247Sports.
Lott is also a track star, who won the 2024 Texas UIL 4A state title in long jump.
247Sports' composite rankings has Lott ranked No. 12 among wide receivers in the nation in the class of 2026. He is ranked the 150th-best prospect in the nation.
Lott is the son of James Lott, a former University of Texas cornerback.
Jalen Lott has also received offers from Michigan, Illinois, LSU, Notre Dame, USC, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Miami (FL), Baylor, SMU and Texas, among others. 247Sports has the Longhorns as the favorites to land the star recruit.
Jalen Lott is surely only going to get better over his next two seasons of high school football. The Spartans have a ton of competition to face in their mission to land the Texas wide receiver, but if they do, they could plan on him having some significant time to develop despite already being a four-star recruit as a sophomore.
