BREAKING: Michigan State RB Jaren Mangham Enters Transfer Portal
While Michigan State football landed transfer defensive back Ed Woods on Tuesday, it still took quite the beating, losing three players to the transfer portal.
We reported earlier about offensive linemen Ethan Boyd and Geno VanDeMark entering the transfer portal. Now, another Spartan has followed.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, Michigan State running back Jaren Mangham has entered the transfer portal.
Mangham has played five seasons of college football -- two at Colorado, two at the University of South Florida (USF) and one at Michigan State.
Last season, Mangham missed Michigan State's first six games with an injury before returning for the final six contests. He rushed for a total of 81 yards on 30 carries and recorded 37 yards on seven receptions.
Manhgam had joined the Spartans after two seasons at USF. He redshirted his 2022 season, his final with the program, as he played in just four games.
The season prior, Manhgam posted 671 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in what was his first season with the Bulls. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention for that 2021 campaign.
Mangham transferred to USF from Colorado, where he played his first two collegiate seasons.
In a shortened 2020 season, Mangham played just four games, rushing for 35 yards and two touchdowns.
Mangham made one start in 12 appearances in his freshman season. He ran for 441 yards and three touchdowns.
Going into college, Mangham, a Detroit, Michigan native, was ranked the top running back in the state of Michigan by Rivals.
Mangham is the fifth Spartan running back to enter the portal, joining Jalen Berger, Davion Primm, Jaelon Barbarin and Jordon Simmons.
The Spartans are down to Nate Carter and transfer Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams as their primary running backs for next season. Carter had an excellent outing in the "Spring Showcase," while Lynch-Adams, who was selected to the 2023 All-Independent First Team, comes off three seasons at the University of Massachusetts, where he totaled 1,568 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He has familiarity with the Big Ten, having played two seasons at Rutgers before transferring to UMass in 2021.
