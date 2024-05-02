Michigan Loses Former 4-Star Freshman LB Jeremiah Beasley to Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Former Michigan LB Jeremiah Beasley has Committed to Missouri, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 235 LB will have all 4 years of eligibility remaining



Beasley, a 2024 4-Star LB, enrolled at Michigan in December



“This for all the youngins in the city, chase your dreams🥋”… pic.twitter.com/Sf7BpTWaY9