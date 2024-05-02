Michigan Loses Former 4-Star Freshman LB Jeremiah Beasley to Transfer Portal
The Michigan State Spartans have lost many players to the transfer portal since the spring window opened on April 16.
On Wednesday, the Michigan Wolverines lost a true freshman to the portal before he even played a down for the Maize and Blue.
2024 four-star Belleville linebacker Jeremiah Beasley was rated the No. 6 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 26 linebacker in the class.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Allan Trieu touted Beasley as a Power Five starter.
"Powerful linebacker with short-area explosion. Adequate size, but hits beyond his listed measureables," Trieu wrote. " [He] Was injured as a freshman and had a good sophomore year, but made big strides as a junior and seemed to have his explosiveness all the way back following his recovery.
"Has a track background and runs and moves around easily in space. Times his blitzes and shoots gaps with good acceleration. Also is a standout at running back and could fit the bill as a bigger back if a school wants to play him there. Three-down linebacker who can fit in a variety of systems."
Beasley signed with Michigan in December and enrolled early in January.
He entered the transfer portal on April 25.
During his short time in the portal, Beasley was rated a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 183 player in the portal, per 247Sports.
On Wednesday, Beasley told On3 he was committed to Missouri. On3 analyst Hayes Fawcett made the announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Michigan was recently hit with NCAA sanctions stemming from a recruiting violation during the COVID-19 dead period.
Michigan will be on probation for three years due to "impermissible contact with players and recruits." Five coaches and staffers under former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh were cited in the allegations.
Recruiting restrictions and a fine are among Michigan's penalties.
Michigan was also investigated for the sign-stealing scandal involving former staffer Connor Stalions. The fallout included Harbaugh's three-game suspension last season.
Michigan State was among the teams that lost out on Beasley when he signed with the Maize and Blue. Michigan now finds itself on that list, too.
