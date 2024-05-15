Michigan State Hosting Transfer CB Jeremiah Hughes From LSU
Michigan State football has an opportunity to land what would be one of its top transfer portal acquisitions of the offseason.
Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that Michigan State transfer cornerback Jeremiah Hughes would be visiting Michigan State on Wednesday.
Hughes, a 6-foot, 193-pound cornerback, comes off his freshman campaign with the Tigers, a season in which he played in all 13 games. He played 24 snaps on defense and 181 snaps on special teams. Hughes recorded six tackles.
The North Las Vegas, Nevada native played at Bishop Gorman High School. He was rated a three-star prospect out of high school and, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, was ranked the No. 6 recruit in the state of Nevada in the class of 2023. Hughes had received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Arkansas, Washington, Tennessee, Pitt, UNLV and Washington State, among others.
Oregon State, whose head coach at the time was Spartans coach Jonathan Smith, had also extended an offer to Hughes when he was a recruit. This gives Smith and his new program quite the advantage in their endeavor to land Hughes, as much of Smith's staff had also been with him at OSU at the time.
Hughes is rated a three-star transfer. He entered the transfer portal on April 29.
According to Hummer, Hughes has made visits to Colorado and UCLA.
The Spartans have added six transfers this month, the latest five having been defensive assets. Michigan State can only hope the trend continues with Hughes, who would be one of its youngest transfer commits.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.