EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 Commit Di'Mari Malone Talks Why He Chose Michigan State
Three-star 2025 linebacker Di'Mari Malone committed to Michigan State on Sunday. He is head coach Jonathan Smith's third commit in the class.
Malone is the No. 9 player in the state of Michigan -- and the top-ranked linebacker. Malone picked the Spartans over Pitt, Illinois, and Minnesota.
Spartan Nation spoke with Malone moments after his commitment. He told Spartan Nation why Michigan State was the choice.
"I feel like it was a personal thing for me, with it being close to home," Malone said. "And every time I've been up [to East Lansing] I have felt comfortable. I never been up there and it's like, 'Ugh, why are they doing this?' I mean, I love it there. It's close to home, the relationships I have up there -- I feel like it's gonna be a great team when I get up there. For [Michigan State] to be over the top of all those other schools I picked them over, it just feels like home when I am up there. It's only an hour and 30 [minutes] away ... I loved all the other schools I went to, but with State offering me, I loved it up there. Every time I had been up there I loved it, and one of my best friends takes me up there for the games, not for recruitment, but for fun. And the hospitality there is crazy.
"So I want to be part of every other little thing."
Malone's goal is the National Football League. He said that defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Joe Rossi was a big part of the commitment. Rossi intends on Malone learning both the middle and outside linebacker positions, Malone said. He said he will likely play on the outside to start off. Malone said he felt that Rossi was the coach he felt could get him to the NFL.
Michigan State's tradition appealed to Malone, too.
"Something that actually stood out to me about Michigan State is their alumni," Malone said. "That actually stands out a lot to me ... with their alumni it ain't nothing but good connections and people that can help me -- even outside of football. People that can help me pursue something in business or sports management. That stood out to me a lot."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.