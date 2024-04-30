Potential Transfer CB Edward Woods Will Soon Choose Between Michigan State Football and Jonathan Smith, and Alabama
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith will soon face off against Alabama for one of the top players in the transfer portal. MSU has been active in the portal, both in an attempt to bring in new players and to help compensate for over ten of their players entering it.
The Spartans are one of the last two schools Arizona State transfer cornerback Edward Woods will choose from as his next school. Edwards has visited Tuscaloosa and East Landing and will announce his decision between the two schools on Tueday.
Woods played the last four seasons with the Sun Devils. Last season, he played all 12 games, recording 33 combined tackles, three for loss, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
Coming out of high school, Edwards was tabbed as player with a high upside. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Edwards “plays with physicality and loves to press. Boasts strong ball skills, ability to track the ball, get his head around, and make a play on it while avoiding grabbing the receiver. Good at diagnosing plays and reading the quarterback. Good not great speed, but consistently recovers and shows fluid hips and a smooth backpedal. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as third-day pick or undrafted free agent [in the NFL].”
The Spartans have lost over ten players to the transfer portal and have yet to fill the voids left by those departures. While the Spartans have begun adding a few talented players, they have many positions of needs that must be addressed if they hope to have a successful season. While Coach Smith has gotten the recruiting process underway, the Spartans have yet to draw many talented players to East Lansing successfully.
However, sometimes all it takes is luck and one or two right players signing to a program to get the ball rolling. Coach Smith and the Spartans must find a way to secure more talent and do so soon. The season is right around the corner, and Michigan State plays in one of the toughest conferences in college football. They’ll need players like Edwards to choose the Spartans if they hope to get Coach Smith’s tenure at Michigan State off on the right foot.
