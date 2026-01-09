MSU Gets Former Michigan WR out of Transfer Portal

Michigan State has converted one player from its bitter rivalry with Michigan.

The Spartans have been really active in the transfer portal, largely out of necessity. Their latest addition is former Michigan Wolverine wide receiver Fredrick Moore, according to multiple reports.

Michigan wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) warms up before the Indiana game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moore will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He announced plans to enter the transfer portal during the Wolverines' 2025 season to preserve his redshirt and that additional year of eligibility. Moore totaled 15 catches, 160 receiving yards, and one touchdown across his three total seasons with UM.

This is the first wide receiver addition of the cycle for Michigan State. The room probably still needs another one or two more, as the Spartans are losing Nick Marsh (transferring to Indiana), Omari Kelly (out of eligibility), and key reserve Evan Boyd (transfer portal). MSU's top returning receiver is Chrishon McCray , who finished fourth on the team in receiving yardage (330) and had entered the portal, but withdrew on Tuesday.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore did take a visit to Michigan State prior to his commitment. He posted a photo on his Instagram story on Thursday that had Spartan Stadium visible in the background, and Moore also appeared to be one of the transfer portal recruits in attendance for the MSU men's basketball game against Northwestern.

It'll be interesting to see how Moore develops under his new wide receivers coach, Courtney Hawkins . Michigan, of course, has not historically utilized its wide receivers as much as possible, though we'll have to see how much things change with new head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Moore's projected role is still TBD, at least a little bit. Even with the addition of Moore, MSU still might be looking for another wide receiver with a good track record of production. Moore probably didn't choose Michigan State to be a reserve again, but the Spartans are still in the running for some other transfer portal wide receivers.

One notable candidate is Yale transfer Nico Brown , whose visit was on Thursday and Friday. Brown had 1,085 yards in 10 games for the Bulldogs this year and has some top-end speed. MSU also hosted Furman transfer Evan James on a visit on Monday. He had 796 yards and seven scores in nine games this fall. There were also visits before that from East Tennessee State transfer Jeremiah Harrison and West Florida transfer Corey Scott.

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

