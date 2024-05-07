EXCLUSIVE: Spartan 2025 Target TE Jayden Savoury Talks About What He Looks For in a School
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith are trying to kick off the new era in East Lansing with a strong recruiting class. Smith has been clear that he wants to rebuild the in-state and Midwest pipeline to the Green and White.
So far, Michigan State has secured one in-state commitment from the 2025 class. Orchard Lake St. Mary's three-star linebacker DJ White announced he would take his talents to East Lansing in April.
White also told Spartan Nation it was his goal to help the Green and White secure more in-state talent.
"I want to try to get as many of our in-state guys as possible," he said. "If we can get all those guys up to [Michigan] State we could make this thing happen. Win a Big Ten championship."
White's teammate, tight end Jayden Savoury, is one of those guys.
Savoury is the No. 1 tight end in the state and a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Orchard Lake St. Mary's product is 247Sports' No. 13 player in Michigan and he is No. 44 nationally at his position. For a player who only started seriously playing football his junior year of high school -- Savoury has incredible potential.
Savoury is receiving offers from numerous Power Five schools. He spoke with Spartan Nation about what he likes in a school.
"Development," Savoury said. "I need to go to a school that's gonna really develop people. So, that's what I'm kind of looking at right now. Of course, the use of tight ends, how many times people are in an 11 personnel or 12 personnel [set]. How many times the tight ends are getting thrown the ball, touchdowns and all that stuff -- the type of offenses.
"I'm really looking at depth on the football side and of course I got to have a great relationship with the coaches as well. That's kinda what I'm looking for on the football side. And academics, whatever college you go to is going to be a great time, is going to be a great experience, you're going to get a great degree, so I'm kind of looking for that as well. And a nice campus [too]."
