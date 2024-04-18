Michigan State Football Interested in Transfer WR from Colorado State
The spring transfer portal recently opened, and Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith plans to use it to add experienced and talented players to the roster.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Spartans have expressed interest in a wide receiver from Colorado State and the Mountain West Conference, who recently entered the transfer portal.
Michigan State is reportedly one of many schools that have contacted receiver Justus Ross-Simmons since he entered the portal. Other schools that have contacted Ross-Simmons include USC, Liberty, Washington, Cincinnati and South Carolina. Michigan State would arguably give the receiver the best chance of increased playing time and exposure.
Ross-Simmons marks another talented player, Coach Smith, and the Spartans hope to sign from the transfer portal. While Coach Smith seems to be building Michigan State's defense through three-star athletes in future recruiting classes, he seems to be using the transfer portal in attempts to build up the Spartans’ offense.
According to 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings, Ross-Simmons is a three-star athlete. He had two productive seasons at Colorado State. Ross-Simmons arrived at CSU as a true freshman. That season, he registered 26 receptions for 424 yards and three touchdowns. In 2023, he registered 45 catches for 724 yards and three more touchdowns, proving he was a valuable asset to CSU and whichever school he chooses to attend next.
The Spartans have been in the market for additional help through the portal at various positions, especially the wide receiver position. Michigan State recently lost a receiver to the transfer portal who had committed to them in December, when receiver T.J. Sheffield de-committed from the Spartans and signed with the UConn Huskies. Ross-Simmons is an equally talented receiver with more years of eligibility left.
As the Spartans look to improve their team quickly, the transfer portal is undoubtedly the best way to accomplish that. The Spartans need to secure all the talent they can. The portal gives them the chance to secure talent and talented players with college football experience that they can add to quality incoming recruits in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.
Players seeking new homes have until April 30 to enter the portal and move to any football program they are accepted to.
The Michigan State Spartan Football "Spring Showcase" will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.