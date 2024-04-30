Former Michigan State RB Elijah Collins is One of Four Spartans Signed by Bengals
Michigan State football has had four former members of its program sign with the Cincinnati Bengals as undrafted free agents this week.
One of those players is former Spartan and Oklahoma State running back Elijah Collins, as announced by Oklahoma State football on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Collins played five seasons with the Spartans. His final was in 2022, when he rushed for 318 yards and six touchdowns, while also registering 93 receiving yards. He played in all 12 games.
Collins joined the Spartans in 2018 as the top running back in the state of Michigan by Rivals and 247Sports, and the Detroit News. 247Sports also had him ranked top-30 in the nation among running backs.
He would redshirt his first season with the Spartans, playing in just three games.
Collins' 2019 season would be his best as a Spartan, as the redshirt freshman posted a career-best 988 rushing yards on 222 attempts while playing in all 13 games. He also added five touchdowns and 99 receiving yards. Collins was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team by media and an honorable mention by coaches.
The following year, Collins rushed for just 90 yards during the Spartans' shortened COVID-19 season.
Collins would take a backseat to Kenneth Walker III in 2021 and missed five games due to injury. He still managed to record 102 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown in 12 games.
The five-year Spartan transferred to Oklahoma State in 2023. In his lone season as a Cowboy, Collins tallied 142 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and 19 receiving yards in 10 games.
In his five years as a Spartan, Collins totaled 1,506 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 260 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown in 41 games.
The other former Spartans to be signed by Cincinnati as undrafted free agents were wide receiver Tre Mosley, quarterback Rocky Lombardi, and safety Michael Dowell. He, Lombardi, and Dowell had all transferred out of Michigan State.
These Spartans will be joining former Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie, who just earned an extension with the Bengals and has spent the last three seasons with the club.
