Former Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi Signing With Cincinnati Bengals
Not only has Michigan State football produced players from last season's roster who will have a chance to make an NFL roster this summer, but the program now has another alum looking to have a shot at the league.
On Saturday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that quarterback Rocky Lombardi is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. Lombardi, who played his last three seasons at Northern Illinois, had previously spent four years (three active seasons) at Michigan State.
In his final season as a Spartan (2020), Lombardi started six of Michigan State's seven games, ultimately going 2-4. He threw for 1,090 yards and completed eight touchdown passes while also throwing nine interceptions.
Lombardi was named the Manning Award National Quarterback of the week for his performance against arch-rival Michigan in 2020, a game the Spartans won 27-24. He posted 323 passing yards and three touchdowns on 17 completions.
The year before, Lombardi played just 51 snaps in eight games for the Spartans. In his redshirt freshman season (2018), Lombardi started in three of his eight appearances.
In total, Lombardi registered 1,902 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns in three seasons for the Spartans.
Lombardi transferred to Northern Illinois, where he spent the last three seasons. He was able to return last season having received a medical redshirt for his 2022 campaign. The prospect is second all-time in Northern Illinois football history in career passing yards per game (183.9), third in completions per game (14.5), fifth in total completions (439) and sixth in total passing yards (5,516).
At Northern Illinois' 2024 Pro Day, Lombardi recorded a 4.70-second 40-yard-dash time and a 35-inch vertical jump, per niuhuskies.com.
Lombardi actually returned to Michigan State to throw passes to former Spartan wide receiver Tre Mosley for Michigan State's 2024 Pro Day.
There's always a little bit of a bitter taste left for some fans when a player transfers, but Lombardi gave Michigan State everything he had in his time as a Spartan and left behind some lasting memories.
As of now, Lombardi's football career continues, and he will look to extend it by making the Bengals roster this summer.
