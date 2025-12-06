Bengals vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Can Buffalo Cover?)
Joe Burrow returned on Thanksgiving to lead the Bengals to a 32-14 victory in Baltimore. This is still a lost season for them, but they’ll look to play spoiler in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.
The Bills are coming off a convincing 26-7 win in Pittsburgh and are now 4-2 in their last six games to move to 8-4 on the season.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 14 matchup.
Bengals vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bengals +5.5 (+100)
- Bills -5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +220
- Bills: -270
Total
- 52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The spread has come down by a point since the odds opened for this one, with the total going up a point.
Can Burrow and the Bengals play spoiler in Buffalo?
Bengals vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
This game has OVER written all over it. Both defenses in this game have struggled this season, while their offenses, especially the Bengals' offense with Joe Burrow back in the lineup, have been hot. With that being said, I still believe the total in this game is too high, so I'll reluctantly back the UNDER.
The Bills are still seeking a viable option at wide receiver and now their top two offensive tackles are also out of the lineup between Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. If they face a team that focuses on stopping their rush attack, the Bills have struggled to respond by being able to beat them through the air. For the Bengals, despite Burrow's strong performance against the Ravens, Cincinnati still averaged just 4.8 yards per play in that game. Tee Higgins also remains in concussion protocol.
I'll back in the UNDER in this pivotal AFC showdown.
Pick: Bengals/Bills UNDER 51.5 (-108) via Caesars
I was also a bit surprised to see such a high total for this matchup. Sure, both teams struggle on the defensive side of the ball, but they also both lack multiple ways to attack a defense.
It’s tough to pick a side here, though. Burrow makes the Bengals a wildcard, but the Bills are 5-1 at home.
Final Score Prediction: Bills 27, Bengals 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
