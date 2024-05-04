BREAKING: Former Michigan State Standout DL Simeon Barrow Jr. has Committed to Miami, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 290 DL totaled 110 Tackles, 10.5 Sacks, & 2 FF in his 3 years at Michigan State



Was the Top Available DL in the Portal (per On3 Industry) https://t.co/pPlEbwoP83 pic.twitter.com/NBwM3IAoL8