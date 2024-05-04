Former Michigan State DL Simeon Barrow Commits to Miami (FL)
Michigan State has had many players enter the transfer portal recently and is having difficulty replacing them.
One of those players was defensive lineman Simeon Barrow, whose departure is a significant blow to the Spartans' hopes of a successful season, their first under new coach Jonathan Smith.
After entering the transfer portal again just days before Michigan State’s spring game, Barrow has committed to the Miami Hurricanes, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Barrow’s commitment came shortly after another former Spartan defensive tackle, Derrick Harmon, announced he was transferring to Big Ten foe Oregon.
Barrow, who is 6 feet, 3 inches and 296 pounds, had 36 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season for the Spartans. He was one of the better players on the Spartans' defense, but he will now be playing elsewhere after previously entering the portal for the second time. He entered the portal after Michigan State fired Mel Tucker but returned to East Lansing to play every game for the Spartans.
Barrow played in 34 career games for the Spartans as a letter-winner for three seasons. He started 30 games at defensive tackle and registered 110 career tackles. While at Michigan State, he recorded 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He showed versatility by accounting for two blocked field goals, a pass breakup, and two forced fumbles. Barrow was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection and finished his career tied for the 24th most sacks in Spartans history.
Coming out of high school, Barrow was a three-star recruit from Georgia in the 2020 class but opted out of his freshman season, as many others did, with many questions surrounding that season. The following year, he would suit up and play for the Spartans, immediately impacting Michigan State’s defense.
The loss of Barrow and the other former Spartans players to hit the portal could be a red flag for potential players considering Michigan State as their next school and Coach Smith as their next coach. As the Spartans continue to lose players, sometimes to other schools in the conference, they must improve their recruiting efforts immediately to make up for those losses.
