Michigan State's Returning WRS Coach Hawkins: 'I Helped Put Bricks in Here'
Of the entire Michigan State football coaching staff from last season, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is the only one who remains.
It's a unique situation that Hawkins is in, as he is the most familiar with the Spartans' program but has been introduced to a new offense and completely new staff around him.
But Hawkins is looking forward to this next chapter.
"I'm excited about working with Coach [Jonathan] Smith and his staff," Hawkins told reporters after Michigan State's spring practice on Thursday. "A lot of guys that, obviously, came from Oregon State. They all know each other; I'm kind of the new kid on the block, but they have been tremendous with me and making sure that I understand how things are done. Great group of guys. Just from a camaraderie standpoint, it's been really good. So, I'm excited about the offense."
Hawkins, who has been on the coaching staff since 2020 and was an outstanding Spartan wide receiver himself, has entered new territory in regards to the offense being implemented.
"I've learned an entire new offense and teaching the new offense to the wideouts, and it's very different than anything that we've done here in the last four years," Smith said. "So, it's been interesting, it's been fun, it's been challenging, which I think our guys need, and it's going to be an exciting, fun offense."
Hawkins said "there's no question" he's where he wants to be.
"Good Lord put me here for a reason," he said. "And prior to getting into college football, it's soemthing that my wife and I prayed about and were asking for direction. And the opportunity presented itself, and this wasn't the first opportunity. There was several college coaching jobs that just weren't for me at that time of my life, but now is the time. And like I said, I'm grateful, unbelievably grateful to be here every day.
" ... Every day, I park my car and I walk through the doors with a smile on my face. Every single day, no matter what the heck's going on, win lose or draw. And just can't wait to get in here and pour into these guys, mentor these guys, push these guys, develop these guys, and love on these guys and get our program back to domination.
"This is our program; I helped put bricks in here, so this is our program. So, we're going to get this program back."
