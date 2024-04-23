4-Star Defenseman Commits to Michigan State Hockey
Michigan State hockey's historic 2023-24 season came to a bitter end, but there is much for fans to be excited for in the future.
On Monday, four-star defenseman Brady Peddle, a 2007-born recruit from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada, announced his commitment to Michigan State on Instagram.
Peddle has been a standout defenseman for Bishop Kearney Selects U-16 AAA team. He scored 16 goals and 31 assists in 58 games for the club this season.
At the USA Hockey National Championships earlier this month, Peddle scored two goals and three assists in five games. Michigan State's staff was in attendance for the tournament, which was held in Las Vegas.
The following is Neutral Zone's evaluation of Peddle's performance against Atlantic Coast Academy on Jan. 20:
"Peddle is a rangy left-shot defenseman who moves well and handles the puck for his size. Early in the game, he showed his ability to use his own feet off the rush in a 4v4 situation, driving the puck wide in the offensive zone, then below the goal line, and setting up a teammate out front for a scoring chance. Later in the game, on a 5v3 penalty kill situation, he jumped on a loose puck in the defensive zone, although with time and space, he failed to clear the puck out of the zone and ended up shooting on the opposing bench. Peddle possesses some desirable attributes with size, skating ability, strength, and a 2-way game."
Peddle will likely be taking the ice for the Spartans in 2026, and while that seems like a while for fans to wait, it also means he has much more time to get even better before he joins the program.
The Spartans' other 2007-born commits include defenseman Dryden Allen (4.5-star rating from Neutral Zone) and forwards Savin Virk (4.5-star rating from Neutral Zone) and Cullen Potter (4.5-star rating from Neutral Zone).
Peddle's older brother, Tyler Peddle, was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Their father, Brad Peddle, is a scout for Columbus.
Brady would have been a top prospect in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The defenseman stands at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds.
