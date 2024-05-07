Spartans Considered Biggest Losers of 2024 College Football Transfer Portal
Since becoming the coach of Michigan State football, Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have lost many players to the transfer portal.
They had difficulty retaining talent on their roster upon their arrival and have struggled to secure new talent at a high rate. The transfer portal can be a lifeline for college football programs in Michigan State's situation. However, the transfer portal has been anything but kind to the Spartans.
247Sports’ Chris Hummer believes the Spartans have been the biggest losers of the transfer portal offseason, as few teams in the country have seen as much turnover on their roster as Michigan State.
“There's really no question about the biggest loser of the spring window,” Hummer said. “It's Michigan State.”
Hummer says although Coach Smith got off to a great start, things have slowed down for the Spartans.
“The Spartans had a lot of momentum coming out of the winter window,” Hummer said. “Jonathan Smith made a positive impression upon arrival, and ten players who initially entered the portal decided to withdraw.
“Great, right? Except they didn't stay out of the portal for long. Four of those 10, including key starters, DTs Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow, decided to re-enter the portal. They weren't alone. Also departing were multi-year starter at safety Jaden Mangham and top 2023 recruit Bai Jobe, along with several other former starters and key depth pieces.”
Hummer explained how big the losses are that the Spartans have suffered.
“Those are big blows, particularly at defensive tackle where there's no available option to replace them in the spring portal window,” Hummer said. “And even when Michigan State tried, adding popular Stephen F. Austin DT transfer Brandon Lane, the two sides ended up parting ways.”
The Spartans have had a couple of signings that could help turn things around, but they still need to make more additions.
“Michigan State did have some wins,” Hummer said. “It added a premier 2024 talent in Andrew Dennis, who ranked as the No. 5 IOL in the country when he signed with Illinois out of high school a few months ago. The Spartans also beat out Alabama for in-demand CB transfer Ed Woods.”
“All in all, though, the Spartans lost more talent than they added. That's a rare thing in an era where Power Four teams, particularly big spenders like Michigan State, rarely lose their top players to the portal.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.