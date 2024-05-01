Three Spartans Selected to Represent MSU Men's Tennis in NCAA Championships
The NCAA recently announced that Michigan State’s men’s tennis would be represented by three players in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships in late May. The NCAA Championships will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Sophomore Ozan Baris and junior Max Sheldon, who teamed up to win the ITA Fall National Championship, will return to the NCAA Championships for the second consecutive season.
For the third time in his collegiate career, Ronald Hohmann III, a graduate student, was selected to the NCAA Singles Championships. Baris earned a singles entry for the second consecutive season.
"Today's another historic day for this program," Spartans coach Harry Jadun said. "It's a testament to their hard work, and I'm just really proud of the guys and the way they've competed all year. It really just shows that we're one of the premier programs out there and I'm excited to see these guys make a run."
Baris, an Okemos, Michigan native, earned a singles entry for the second consecutive season. Last season, he became the first MSU men’s tennis player to win a match in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. He has the chance to accomplish the feat again this offseason.
After finishing the season as the top-ranked player in the conference, he earned automatic qualification. Baris is 27-6, went undefeated in Big Ten play, and won seven in a row. He is ranked ninth in the nation after being ranked as high as fourth earlier this season. This marks the first time in program history that the Spartans have sent three student-athletes to the NCAA Championships.
After earning entry to the singles tournament twice while at LSU, Hohmann and the Second-Team All-Big Ten Spartans are headed to the singles tournament for the third time in Hohmann’s career; Hohmann, an Oyster Bay, New York native, made returns to the singles tournament in his first season in East Lansing. He helped lead LSU to the Sweet 16 in 2022 after falling in the first round in 2021.
The Spartans were recently selected as a team to the NCAA Tournament in the Boston Regional as a No. 2 seed. They will compete against undefeated Denver on Friday at 11 a.m. After team championships from May 16-19, Oklahoma State University will host the singles and doubles championships from May 20-25.
