MSU’s Coen Carr Reflects on ‘All-Around’ Win vs. Arkansas
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State junior Coen Carr was big in the early going for the 22nd-ranked Spartans during their 69-66 victory over No. 14 Arkansas on Saturday.
Carr scored 15 points, 12 of which came in the first half, and also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists, and had a steal.
Spartan Nation caught up with Carr after the game to talk with him about his performance and the unusually high level of intensity the game had for an early November matchup.
A video of Carr's press conference can be viewed below.
Watch Coen Carr here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of the things Carr said has been provided below.
Transcript
CARR: We've just been talking about getting back to that old school Michigan State basketball; just playing defense, being gritty, and rebounding, and getting on that break.
I just feel like we just did kind of all those things today and kind of showed everybody, showed the new guys, showed us that we can be a good team, that we can play defense, we can lock teams down. So I feel like this is definitely a great stepping stone in our season.
Q: Coach [Izzo] called this your best all-around game since you've been here. Does it feel like it?
CARR: Yeah, for sure, I think so, especially on the defensive end. I feel like I've played one of my best defensive games. I feel like we all followed the plan well. I just feel like we just executed what we needed to do. I feel like we had a great three, four days of practice and prep. So I kind of had a feeling going into this game that we was gonna be ready for sure.
Q: How have you felt your ability to pass the ball improve this season?
CARR: Yeah, for sure, I've kind of been having this bigger role. I have the ball in my hands more. So I just feel like me being kind of the, when I drive, it's a gravity, and it pulls people towards me on the defensive end. I feel like it's a great time to kick off for guys and just find an open man. So that's really all I try to do.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Izzo's press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.