Spartan Nation

MSU’s Coen Carr Reflects on ‘All-Around’ Win vs. Arkansas

See what Michigan State's athletic star had to say following the 69-66 win over the Razorbacks.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Coen Carr speaks to the media following a win over Arkansas on Nov. 8, 2025.
Michigan State's Coen Carr speaks to the media following a win over Arkansas on Nov. 8, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
In this story:

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State junior Coen Carr was big in the early going for the 22nd-ranked Spartans during their 69-66 victory over No. 14 Arkansas on Saturday.

Carr scored 15 points, 12 of which came in the first half, and also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists, and had a steal.

Coen Car
Michigan State's Coen Carr celebrates after defeating Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spartan Nation caught up with Carr after the game to talk with him about his performance and the unusually high level of intensity the game had for an early November matchup.

A video of Carr's press conference can be viewed below.

Watch Coen Carr here:

Additionally, a partial transcript of the things Carr said has been provided below.

Transcript

Coen Car
Nov 8, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) leaps down the court with the ball after the final buzzer and The Spartans beat Arkansas 69-66 at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images / Dale Young-Imagn Images

CARR: We've just been talking about getting back to that old school Michigan State basketball; just playing defense, being gritty, and rebounding, and getting on that break.

I just feel like we just did kind of all those things today and kind of showed everybody, showed the new guys, showed us that we can be a good team, that we can play defense, we can lock teams down. So I feel like this is definitely a great stepping stone in our season.

Q: Coach [Izzo] called this your best all-around game since you've been here. Does it feel like it?

CARR: Yeah, for sure, I think so, especially on the defensive end. I feel like I've played one of my best defensive games. I feel like we all followed the plan well. I just feel like we just executed what we needed to do. I feel like we had a great three, four days of practice and prep. So I kind of had a feeling going into this game that we was gonna be ready for sure.

Coen Car
Michigan State's Coen Carr, right, pressures Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr. during the second half on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: How have you felt your ability to pass the ball improve this season?

CARR: Yeah, for sure, I've kind of been having this bigger role. I have the ball in my hands more. So I just feel like me being kind of the, when I drive, it's a gravity, and it pulls people towards me on the defensive end. I feel like it's a great time to kick off for guys and just find an open man. So that's really all I try to do.

Coen Car
Michigan State's Coen Carr, right, is fouled by Arkansas' Karter Knox during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Izzo's press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.