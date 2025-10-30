MSU's Coen Carr Named to Prestigious National Watch List
Michigan State's Coen Carr is getting some national attention. On Wednesday, Carr was one of 20 players in the country who were named to the Julius Erving Award Preseason Watch List.
The award goes to the nation's best small forward and is run by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Erving averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds per game over two seasons at UMass before having a Hall of Fame career in the ABA and NBA, becoming an All-Star in all 16 seasons he played and winning four MVPs.
Carr is one of seven players from the Big Ten who were on the initial list. Last year, the award went to Cooper Flagg of Duke, who went first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Dallas Mavericks.
MSU's and Carr's first official game of the year is on Monday, Nov. 3, against Colgate. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be on B1G+.
Why Carr Made the List
During the Spartans' two exhibition games, Carr scored 17 points and blocked five shots against Bowling Green last Thursday and had 11 points at Connecticut on Tuesday. Last year, he averaged 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds, but is expected to see an uptick in minutes and a larger role in the team's offense this year.
It's becoming clearer that Carr is getting closer to reaching his full potential. He came to Michigan State with plenty of hype because of his insane athleticism, and is really still enjoying some of that hype today.
But Carr is building off the hype and is showing growth. He's not just a one-trick pony that needs a fastbreak, an alley-oop, and a dunk to score points now. Carr absolutely still does that a lot, but he has gotten better in other areas.
One big thing that he has been working on is his three-point shot. It's probably only going to be taken once or twice a game, but Carr becoming a threat on the perimeter could open up so many opportunities. Maybe a defender has to step up, rather than sag off, and that could be enough to allow Carr to go around him and get a shot at the rim.
From his freshman year to his sophomore year, Carr's offensive box plus/minus skyrocketed from 0.6 to 4.6. Zero is considered average for BPM.
In layman's terms, that basically means he contributed four more points on offense per 100 possessions as a sophomore than he did as a freshman.
