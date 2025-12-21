MSU's Kohler, Carr Break Down Spartans' Victory over Oakland

DETROIT --- Jaxon Kohler and Coen Carr were two of the sparks No. 9 Michigan State needed to outlast Oakland on Saturday.

Carr scored a career-high 22 points, along with seven rebounds, during the 79-70 win . He scored 16 points during the second half, and did it all with a left eye that "actually feels worse than it looks." Kohler had his seventh double-double of the season, scoring 13 points with 13 rebounds.

Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr, with a reddened left eye, shoots a free throw against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Carr scored a career-high 22 points. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Following the Spartans' victory, Carr and Kohler sat down to talk over the game and the different things they noticed from it. A video of their entire press conference has been provided below.

Watch MSU's Coen Carr and Jaxon Kohler here:

More from Carr, Kohler

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) cheers on during player introduction before tip-off against Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen Carr

Carr started the game wearing a pair of goggles, likely to protect his eyes after he was poked there during practice. Despite the stats that indicate a career night, Carr started pretty slow, missing two threes and committing a turnover before being subbed out a little more than three minutes into the game. Carr refused to blame the goggles for any part of his slow start.

"I think I was just playing bad," Carr said. "I wasn't putting that on my goggles."

Carr's surge in the second half is a big reason the Spartans got the win. Even though Oakland head coach Greg Kampe said he wanted Carr to be shooting threes, Carr made a three-pointer early in the second half, had a couple of and-ones, and ended up scoring 16 of Michigan State's 40 second-half points.

“He had a pretty good game,” MSU head coach Tom Izzo said. “I mean, he still missed some wide open shots, but I think he got some confidence, and he did get some big time rebounds, and that's the way he's gotta play. We need him to play well if we're gonna be anything better than we are.”

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler shoots a free throw against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Jaxon Kohler

Kohler's double-double cannot be ignored, either, but it's not really a surprise anymore, since that's literally an average game for him now. The senior big man is now averaging 13.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game through 12 contests this season. Kohler's averaging scoring output about six points higher, along with nearly three more rebounds per game.

A good chunk of Kohler's work was done in the first half of this game. He had a double-double by halftime on Tuesday against Toledo, and nearly did so again on Saturday. Kohler had nine points and nine rebounds at the break.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo, left, and forward Coen Carr, right, talk during a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

