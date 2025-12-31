Michigan State Basketball Draws Nation’s Biggest Audience

Michigan State basketball has been playing like a top-10 team in college basketball. After defeating Cornell, the Spartans improved to 12–1 on the season and will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to open Big Ten conference play.

With Michigan State performing at such a high level, national attention has followed. While some may assume the Spartans rank among the most-watched teams this season, they actually sit at the very top.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) defends Duke guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Nick Schultz of On3, who tracked the most-watched men’s college basketball teams using Nielsen TV ratings data, Michigan State ranks No. 1 nationally in viewership. Arkansas and Duke round out the top three, while Indiana (7) and Purdue (10) are the only other Big Ten programs in the top 10.

“Through Dec. 22, Michigan State is the most-watched team in college basketball, according to Nielsen,” Schultz wrote.

“The Spartans played in multiple high-profile games to start the year, including one of the top games on Thanksgiving. MSU’s victory over North Carolina averaged 6.499 million viewers on FOX, becoming the network’s most-watched college basketball game on record after an NFL lead-in. The Spartans’ only non-conference loss came to Duke as they turn their attention to Big Ten play.”

On Thanksgiving Day, most viewers were likely tuned in to traditional NFL matchups, such as the Detroit Lions or Dallas Cowboys. Even with heavy competition from football, Michigan State’s matchup against North Carolina, another historic college basketball program, drew millions of viewers.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is named John Madden Thanksgiving MVP after 31-24 win over Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FOX also reported that the broadcast peaked at 13.4 million viewers between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. ET, underscoring the national interest surrounding the Spartans.

Now sitting at 12–1, Michigan State turns its attention to a challenging Big Ten opener against a red-hot, undefeated Nebraska team.

Nebraska has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. After beginning the year unranked and projected to finish 14th in the Big Ten, the Cornhuskers have surged to No. 13 in the nation. When Michigan State faces Nebraska on Friday, Jan 2, the matchup could quickly become one of the marquee games of the early conference slate.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo observes warmups before a game against the Toledo Rockets at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

With a dominant start to the season and record-setting television numbers, Michigan State has firmly established itself as both a contender and a draw on the national stage.

As Big Ten play begins, the Spartans will have a chance to validate that attention on the court, starting with a high-stakes matchup against an undefeated Nebraska squad. If Michigan State continues to win—and entertain—it’s likely the Spartans’ presence atop the ratings will be no fluke.

