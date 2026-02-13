2 Big Predictions, 1 Major Factor for MSU at Wisconsin

Michigan State is entering into one of its more interesting games this season.

The 10th-ranked Spartans (20-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) are gearing up to take on unranked Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4), but this is no sneaky road game against a mediocre, unranked foe. On any given night, the Badgers can beat anybody, now holding wins over current No. 2 Michigan and eighth-ranked Illinois (which came on Tuesday).

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Friday's game (8 p.m. ET, FOX) will be a big one for MSU. It'll be another look at how it handles a Quad 1 opportunity while also playing inside a hostile environment against a team that has gathered some sudden momentum at a good time.

Here are a few things to know about this game, and then also a final score prediction at the end:

MSU's Defense will be Stretched

Wisconsin's Nolan Winter (31) celebrates a three-pointer during the Indiana versus Wisconsin men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One thing is for sure in this one: Wisconsin is going to let the threes fly. The Badgers aren't particularly effective on any given shot --- their season-wide percentage of 35.0% ranks 124th in the nation, but their 31.5 three-point attempts per contest is the 11th-most in the nation and the most in the Big Ten.

That three-point shot-making was a big reason UW was able to pull the upset at Illinois earlier this week. It made a season-high 16 threes on 36 attempts, or a pretty good mark of 44.4%. This one will be a nice test for Michigan State's defense, which has allowed its Big Ten opponents to make 30.3% of their threes this season.

Defending Without Fouling Critical

Michigan State's Jordan Scott warms up for a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

Jeremy Fears Jr. and Jordan Scott , the Spartans' one and two guards, have maybe been MSU's two most valuable players lately, particularly Fears. If either of them were to get in foul trouble, it would be a pretty big blow for Michigan State in any given game.

This game will be a challenge for them in that regard. Wisconsin's Nick Boyd and John Blackwell combine for about 39 points per game and have accounted for 45.8% of the Badgers' scoring this season. They also have averaged about 12 free throws per game combined, showing adeptness at getting to the line. Fears and Scott have to be aggressive defensively in this one, but not so aggressive that they get glued to the bench.

Clean Up the Glass

Michigan State's Carson Cooper passes the ball against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State should be able to command the boards in this one. The Spartans were plus-10 this past Saturday against Illinois, one of the only teams who can truly challenge MSU on the glass. The Fighting Illini were plus-3 this past Tuesday against the Badgers, but allowed UW to grab 14 offensive rebounds. That's the type of number that might make Tom Izzo pull his hair out.

That's usually not the case for Wisconsin, though. Probably because it takes so many threes, the Badgers have ranked 13th in the Big Ten in offensive rebounding rate this season, according to KenPom. Michigan State is first in the entire country in defensive rebounding rate.

Final Prediction: No. 10 Michigan State 76, Wisconsin 68

Jan 24, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game vs. Wisconsin when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW