Michigan State Basketball vs UNC Tar Heels Set Impressive Record

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Michigan athletics posted record numbers. Fox Sports has released its three highest-rated games for college football, college basketball, and the NFL. All three games were in the state of Michigan with the University of Michigan football, Detroit Lions, and Michigan State basketball.

Rating Numbers

Michigan vs Ohio State football reached 18.4 million viewers and was the most-watched college football game on any network this season. The Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions had 47.7 million viewers, the most-watched early Thanksgiving game on record, and Fox’s most-watched regular season game ever.

Finally, North Carolina vs Michigan State basketball reached 6.5 million viewers, which was the most-watched college hoops game ever on Fox.

According to FOX, the game peaked at a whopping 13.4 million viewers from 4:30-4:45 p.m. ET that day.

Michigan State vs North Carolina’s tip-off was at 4:30, around the same time as when the Dallas Cowboys were set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Having 13.4 million people watching a high-level basketball game instead of the two premier football teams in the NFL, on Thanksgiving, has to feel good.

Michigan State beat the Tar Heels by double digits with a final score of 74-58. Jeremy Fears led the charge with a career-high 19 points and seven assists, while Jaxon Kohler had his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Michigan State played a very efficient game against one of the best defensive teams in college basketball. MSU shot 51.7% from the field, and 50% from beyond the arc. Being able to have a high efficient scoring game against North Carolina has to feel good moving closer to conference play.

With the win against North Carolina, Michigan State was able to remain unbeaten on the season moving to 6-0. The win would also move the Spartans up four spots in the AP rankings from number 11 to number seven.

While Michigan State unfortunately lost in a heartbreaking game against the fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils, we should feel happy that Michigan State was able to win in the ratings.

What's Next for MSU?

Michigan State is now 8-1 on the season and will look to gain back its confidence before playing against Big Ten opponents. The Spartans will have a full week to prepare for their next game as they travel to Happy Valley to play against the also 8-1 Penn State Nittany Lions.