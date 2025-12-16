MSU Commit Gash Discusses Recruitment From Top Programs

Michigan State football currently holds the nation’s 46th-ranked recruiting class, according to On3. On Dec. 3, new head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans secured signatures from 19 of their 20 commits. The lone exception was wide receiver Samson Gash.

Gash has been committed to Michigan State since June 24, but despite remaining verbally pledged, he has reopened his recruitment. That decision has quickly drawn attention from several national programs.

Samson Gash on his official visit | Samson Gash

Most notably, Georgia recently offered Gash a scholarship. Other programs, including Alabama, Penn State, and Iowa State, have also entered the mix.

Gash spoke with Steve Wiltfong of On3 about his recruitment, noting that Michigan State remains heavily involved. Fitzgerald and his new staff have reportedly stayed in close contact and continue to prioritize keeping Gash in the class.

Michigan State

“I’ll be visiting in January to get around the new staff, and Coach Fitz calls me pretty often,” Gash told Rivals over the weekend.

A January visit could be significant for Michigan State, with National Signing Day set for Feb. 4. While Gash has not publicly discussed visits to other schools, getting him back on campus before signing day would be a major step for the Spartans’ new staff.

Georgia

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I mean, Georgia is Georgia,” Gash said. “They produce multiple first-round picks every year, and it could be a great opportunity for me.”

Penn State

“The opportunity stands out a lot, obviously,” Gash said. “My dad played there, and they need me to come in and contribute early because they didn’t sign any other wide receivers. They’re telling me they’re going all-in on me.”

Iowa State

“The new Iowa State staff is great, and they recruited me a little bit when they were there before,” Gash said.

From Michigan State’s perspective, Penn State may pose the biggest threat. Gash’s family ties to the program are strong, and new head coach Matt Campbell has built a reputation for sustained success. Since taking over in 2016, Campbell has led Iowa State to consistent bowl appearances, with only two losing seasons and a historic 10-win campaign in 2024.

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during the 52nd annual Prep Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With star receiver Nick Marsh entering the transfer portal, Michigan State’s wide receiver room now carries added uncertainty. Gash could fill an immediate need. As a senior, he totaled 1,700 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, production that would be difficult to replace.

As National Signing Day approaches, Michigan State faces a crucial test in keeping Samson Gash in the fold. Fitzgerald and his staff have made their intentions clear, but heavy competition from national powers and personal ties elsewhere will make this a battle until the end.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

If the Spartans can secure Gash’s signature, it would be a significant early win for the new regime and a boost to a wide receiver room searching for stability.

