Prominent SEC Team Offers Four-Star MSU Commit Samson Gash

One of the biggest storylines coming out of Early National Signing Day for Michigan State was that Samson Gash, a four-star wide receiver commit, didn’t end up signing with the Spartans, delaying his decision until February.

Shortly after Gash decided not to sign with Michigan State, other programs began showing interest in his recruitment, with Penn State extending him an offer. Now, to add even more pressure on the Spartans, a prominent SEC team has also entered the mix for their four-star commit.

SEC Team Making Push for Samson Gash

Samson Gash, a four-star wide receiver from Novi Detroit Catholic Central who has officially committed to Michigan State, practices on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. Gash chose the Spartans over offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Illinois, Iowa and Purdue. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Dec. 12, Gash announced on X that he had received an offer from Georgia, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from Georgia!!” Gash has been committed to Michigan State since June, but it seems increasingly likely that he may end up with a different program.

Although he attends Catholic Central High School in Novi, Michigan, the Spartans' coaching change at the end of the season, when they parted ways with Jonathan Smith and hired Pat Fitzgerald, has led Gash to reconsider his options before signing with Michigan State.

Georgia is the second team to offer the four-star wideout after he delayed his signing with Michigan State, and they pose a significant threat to the Spartans. As one of the top college programs in the country with substantial resources, the Bulldogs are tough to beat in a recruiting battle.

Not only is Georgia pursuing Gash a bad sign for the Spartans, but the young receiver also appears to be interested in the Bulldogs.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central (5) Samson Gash runs into the end zone for his teams second score of the game as East Kentwood (2) Jaziel Negron defends during the first half of the MHSAA Division 1 football semifinals between Novi Detroit Catholic Central and East Kentwood at Jackson High School in Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after getting his offer, he spoke with DawgsHQ’s Jeremy Johnson . Gash explained that receiving an offer from a program of Georgia’s caliber feels great and mentioned that their ability to develop receivers and produce NFL talent makes him very interested in the Bulldogs.

“My feelings are really good about Georgia; they are a great program and constantly have star receivers,” Gash told Johnson. “Georgia is a top program in the country, and it sticks out because of the way they produce NFL talent… It impacts me a lot because the NFL is my goal.”

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gash also noted to Johnson that he plans on taking an official visit to Athens at some point in January before making his decision in Feb.

With Georgia and Penn State both making a push for the four-star wide receiver, Michigan State’s chances of keeping him are growing slimmer each day. There’s still a chance that Gash stays loyal to the Spartans, but they are in serious danger of losing one of their highest-rated commits.

