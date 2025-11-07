MSU Emerging as Contender for 7’1″ Five-Star Recruit
With National Signing Day approaching, Michigan State knows just how crucial these next few days can be. In pursuit of five-star center Ethan Taylor, head coach Tom Izzo isn't giving up. He may have just landed Jasiah Jervis, but he knows his work is far from over.
At this stage, it's clear that Izzo could have the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026. He already has the No. 4 class that features three Top-100 players. Jervis is their highest rated, but the addition of Adams would undeniably set MSU ahead of the rest.
MSU In A Tight Battle For Ethan Taylor
While it's a bit too early to tell, Rivals' Jamie Shaw believes that MSU could have the edge in the battle for Taylor. Currently, Izzo's Spartans are competing against Oklahoma, Indiana, Oregon, and Kansas.
Duke just landed Maxime Meyer, a 7'1'' player similar to Taylor's size. That is where their comparisons end as Taylor is the No. 2 center in the Class of '26. He's a Top-25 player and his talents are undeniable.
Knowing MSU already has a point guard, shooting guard, and power forward in their Class of '26, landing Taylor would give them the most well-rounded class in the nation. It's not going to be easy, but Shaw believes the Spartans have what it takes.
Taylor's Recruitment Heats Up
When discussing Taylor's potential destinations, Shaw wrote, "Speaking with sources around his recruitment, they tell me the three schools that have emerged in their conversations are Kansas, Michigan State, and Oregon."
For what it's worth, Taylor has his Top 6 narrowed down, but Shaw excluded Kentucky as that's the lone school he didn't visit. At this point, MSU has a one in five chance.
Shaw continued, " I am told that throughout the process each of these three schools have had different pulls for Taylor with varying levels of momentum. The school my sources are talking about the most consistently right now is Michigan State."
No Commitment Date Has Been Set
One of Shaw's sources leads him to believe that Taylor could make a decision, "within the next few days". With the November signing period lasting from November 12-19, things are coming down to the wire.
Izzo, at 70 years old, is proving he'll go above and beyond to land what he believes to be top recruits. Taylor would be his highest-rated player yet, which says a lot, knowing Jervis was his most recent commit.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the difference in the offense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.