MSU Looks To Flip Three-Star OT From Arizona
While Michigan State may not have the results on the field they were hoping for, they've put together quite a productive Class of 2026. Head coach Jonathan Smith, whether on the hot seat or not, is still recruiting at an extremely high level.
There have been a few questionable battles here and there, but ones like this prove that MSU isn't going anywhere. Even though Khalil Sanogo is committed to Arizona, the Spartans are in the mix to flip him.
Sanogo stands 6'4'', 300 pounds, and currently plays for Mansfield Legacy High School in Texas. He committed to the Wildcats back on July 6, but has since picked up an offer from coach Smith and company. At this point, whether he will flip or not remains to be seen.
MSU Looks To Flip Khalil Sanogo
Before committing to the Wildcats in July, Sanogo had a few major offers from Power 5 schools. He turned down teams like UNC, UCLA, and California. Of those three schools, the Tar Heels are the only one he didn't visit.
His visit with Arizona came first on May 30, as he spent the next few weeks with the Golden Bears and Rebels. Ultimately, he chose Arizona. Since committing, Sanogo's recruitment has gone radio silent. This isn't always the case with recruits, especially in the modern era of college football.
All of a sudden, Michigan State emerged with its offer. There are no guarantees that Sanogo is even looking to flip his recruitment, but he was open to listening to what the Spartans had to say when they threw an offer his way.
MSU's Strong OT Recruiting Class
Currently, the Spartans' second-highest rated recruit in the Class of 2026 is OT Collin Campbell. Campbell is the No. 5 player in Arizona and stands 6'7'', 280 pounds. For reference, Sanogo is ranked No. 169 in Texas, though he's two players shy of being a Top 100 offensive tackle.
Regardless, MSU has quite a few offensive tackles on the way. That's not to say there's no point in flipping Sanogo, but it goes to show how much effort they're putting into protecting their quarterback and getting the run game going.
Coming in for the Class of '26 is: Quinn Buckey, Tristan Comer, and Eli Bickel. Those three will be alongside Campbell as Sanogo could be their fifth OT in the class. He's far from a lock to flip to MSU, but it's worth keeping an eye on down the stretch.
