MSU Football Offers Texas DL Prospect with Great Size

Michigan State football is expressing interesting in an intriguing prospect that it would like to add to its defensive line.

Back on Friday, the Spartans sent over an offer to 6-foot-7, 245-pound defensive lineman Finn Walker, he announced on social media. Walker has been rising quickly in the 2027 class, already also sporting other Power Four offers from Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Mississippi State, Rutgers, and Oklahoma, and Wake Forest.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Walker's size is the thing that stands out the most. He would instantly be tied for the tallest player on the roster right now. Walker is used to being the biggest guy on the field, and he plays like it

Watching his film, he can really move offensive linemen back when he gets low. He could be more explosive at times out of the four-point stance, but Walker's motor/effort level definitely looks high. It's easy to see why so many Power Four schools have thrown their hat in the ring already.

More on Walker, Recruiting Strategy for MSU

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Walker attends Oak Ridge High School out in Conroe, Texas. He hasn't received any official rating from a major recruiting service, but his film and offer list would definitely indicate that he should at least be a mid-to-high three-star with the chance to get a fourth if he continues to add muscle and weight to his frame.

One thing that is apparent is that new Michigan State defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III wants players who are big. He helped get Illinois transfer Eli Coenen this offseason to East Lansing --- he's listed on MSU's spring roster at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds. DeLattiboudere has also been linked to the ongoing recruitment of 2027 athlete Cain Van Norden, who is listed on 247Sports at 6-foot-8, and the Benke twins , who are 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-6.

Bringing in that much height really increases the ceiling of the Spartans' defensive line. One obvious advantage is that it makes it easier for these linemen to get their hands in the way of a pass from the quarterback. The big advantage though, is simply that mass moves mass. If these big guys get that right combination of size and nimbleness, they can be a lot to handle.

Last year's defensive line didn't have the type of size DeLattiboudere is envisioning. The guys who saw serious snaps were at 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3, or 6-foot-4. Those heights can still play at the Big Ten level, as sometimes those guys can be more skilled, but you can't teach a guy to be tall. You can teach them different moves.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's offer to Walker when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW