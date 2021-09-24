September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Five Game Predictions

A look into this week's five predictions going into Saturday night's kickoff against Nebraska.
Author:
Publish date:

1. Michigan State's offense scores 30 or more points

In four games Nebraska has only given up 30 points once and that was in week "zero" to Illinois in a 30-22 loss. Last week against #3 Oklahoma, despite losing they only gave up 23 points. Kenneth Walker will be the best running back they will have played so far and the receiving corps are starting to click with Payton Thorne.

2. Payton Thorne out throws Adrian Martinez

Martinez hasn't been out thrown in any game so far this season. Martinez is the main piece to the Cornhuskers offense but this week I think the passing game takes another step behind Thorne and his main targets, Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor.

3. Michigan State wins the turnover battle again

A key to the early season success for Michigan State has been not turning the ball over. Thorne is one of three active FBS quarterbacks that has thrown at least nine touchdowns with zero interceptions.

4. Connor Heyward breaks 75 receiving yards

Heyward made the position change from running back to tight end this fall and it has proved to be not only the best option for him but for the team. Last week against Miami, Heyward had three catches for 49 yards. With Nebraska keying in on Walker, the passing game could be wide open.

5. Kalon Gervin has five tackles and an interception

Gervin has finally started to gain confidence in the secondary this season and is fifth on the team right now in tackles with 14. He has yet to have an interception this season and I think he will get one Saturday night.

MSUYoungstown
MSU Football

Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Five Game Predictions

22 seconds ago
GatesJr
MSU Recruiting

Belleville vs. Dearborn Fordson: Several Key Recruits In Huge High School Football Game

15 hours ago
PaytonThorneNebraska
Football

The Other Sideline: What Does Nebraska Think About Playing Michigan State?

23 hours ago
Connor Heyward TD Utah State
Football

Connor Heyward: The Unsung Hero Of 2021

Sep 22, 2021
JalenNailor
MSU Football

Know Your Enemy: Nebraska Makes Trip To East Lansing For First Time Since 2014

Sep 22, 2021
MikeSadlerField
MSU Football

Michigan State to Honor The Lives Mike Sadler and Mylan Hicks Saturday

Sep 22, 2021
Mel Tucker Ahead Of Miami Game
MSU Football

The Three Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said: Sept. 21, 2021

Sep 21, 2021
Kevin Jarvis (2)
MSU Football

Michigan State Announces Four Game Day Captains Against Nebraska

Sep 21, 2021