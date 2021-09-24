Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Five Game Predictions

1. Michigan State's offense scores 30 or more points

In four games Nebraska has only given up 30 points once and that was in week "zero" to Illinois in a 30-22 loss. Last week against #3 Oklahoma, despite losing they only gave up 23 points. Kenneth Walker will be the best running back they will have played so far and the receiving corps are starting to click with Payton Thorne.

2. Payton Thorne out throws Adrian Martinez

Martinez hasn't been out thrown in any game so far this season. Martinez is the main piece to the Cornhuskers offense but this week I think the passing game takes another step behind Thorne and his main targets, Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor.

3. Michigan State wins the turnover battle again

A key to the early season success for Michigan State has been not turning the ball over. Thorne is one of three active FBS quarterbacks that has thrown at least nine touchdowns with zero interceptions.

4. Connor Heyward breaks 75 receiving yards

Heyward made the position change from running back to tight end this fall and it has proved to be not only the best option for him but for the team. Last week against Miami, Heyward had three catches for 49 yards. With Nebraska keying in on Walker, the passing game could be wide open.

5. Kalon Gervin has five tackles and an interception

Gervin has finally started to gain confidence in the secondary this season and is fifth on the team right now in tackles with 14. He has yet to have an interception this season and I think he will get one Saturday night.