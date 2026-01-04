Spartans Turn Page After Sloppy Loss but Road Isn’t Any Easier

Michigan State basketball suffered its second loss of the season in a road matchup against No. 13 Nebraska. In a tightly contested game where neither team was able to pull away, one glaring issue plagued the Spartans throughout the night and must be addressed moving forward: turnovers.

Michigan State entered the game averaging 11 turnovers per contest, but that number jumped to 19 against Nebraska. That total was two more than the Spartans’ previous season high of 17, which came in a win over Penn State.

Many of the turnovers were unforced, resulting from miscommunication and fundamental mistakes. Freshman forward Cam Ward threw a pass directly out of bounds after misreading a cut by fellow freshman Jordan Scott. Senior center Carson Cooper committed a traveling violation without defensive pressure, and Kur Teng stepped out of bounds twice. Those miscues stalled offensive momentum and repeatedly gave Nebraska extra possessions.

Jan 2, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cameron Ward (3) shoots the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) and forward Rienk Mast (51) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Michigan State will now return home to face the No. 24 USC Trojans, who are coming off a 30-point loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Scouting USC

USC has experienced a season similar to Michigan State’s. While the Trojans have not faced the same level of competition, they enter the matchup with a 12–2 record, including a 1–2 mark in Big Ten play.

The Trojans are led offensively by senior Chad Baker-Mazara, who is averaging 20.4 points per game. He has received support from senior forward Ezra Ausar (16.9 points per game) and sophomore forward Jacob Cofie (9.9 points per game).

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines guard L.J.Cason (2) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

USC has also been without junior guard Rodney Rice, a 20-point-per-game scorer who transferred from Maryland. Rice appeared in six games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Seton Hall. His absence has allowed players like Ausar and Cofie to take on larger offensive roles.

Defensively, USC is a unit worth monitoring. The Trojans rank 58th in defensive efficiency according to KenPom and average 6.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game, both higher than Michigan State’s averages.

One area where Michigan State can gain an advantage is rebounding and ball security. USC averages 37.9 rebounds per game, nearly five fewer than the Spartans. Michigan State has been one of the strongest rebounding teams in the country, particularly on the offensive glass, which could translate into valuable second-chance points.

For Michigan State, the path forward is clear. Reducing turnovers and leaning into its strength on the boards will be essential against a USC team that thrives on defensive disruption. If the Spartans can clean up the mistakes that plagued them in Lincoln, they will put themselves in a strong position to bounce back at home and regain momentum in Big Ten play.