Michigan State vs. Youngstown State: Five Game Predictions

1. Michigan State's defense holds Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin to less than 100 yards rushing

Last week McLaughlin ran for 242 in a thrilling win over UIW last week. Containing him should be the primary focus for the defense this week. Last week Evan Hull had 87 yards for Northwestern including a 49 yard run. Limiting McLaughlin's big plays is a must for the Spartans defense.

2. Quavaris Crouch has 10 or more tackles

Quavaris Crouch arrived at Michigan State through the transfer portal and came in with high expectations. Crouch had seven tackles last week against Minnesota, look for him to add to that this week.

3. Tre Mosley scores two receiving touchdowns

Tre Mosley has only scored one touchdown in his two years at Michigan State coming in 2019 against Illinois. Last year Mosley only played in four games but is looking for a breakthrough game. This might be the one where Mosley breaks out and gives Michigan State a serious triple threat through the air with Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor.

4. Jayden Reed scores on a punt return

I made the same prediction last week and it didn't happen but I think it's bound to happen at some point this season. Reed is a dynamic athlete that is a threat to take it back to the house on any given play and the ball in his hand on punt returns is lethel.

5. Kenneth Walker III has at least 75 yards on ten or less carries

I know everyone wants to see if Kenneth Walker III can duplicate last week's performance but hopefully the Spartans get out to a big lead early and Walker guys like Jordan Simmons, Elijah Collins, and Harold Joiner will get their share of carries throughout the game.