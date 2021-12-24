Florida hires former Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler

The college football coaching carousel has always been hectic this time of year as coaches around the country look to advance their careers. This year might be one of the craziest of all-time as a number of big name programs such as USC, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida will have new helms at the head of their programs.

The University of Florida announced this afternoon that William Peagler will join new Head Coach Billy Napier's staff as the tight ends coach for the Gators. Peagler served the last two seasons as the Running Backs Coach under Mel Tucker.

Prior to Michigan State, Peagler served as the director of quality control for the offense in 2019 at Colorado under then Head Coach Mel Tucker. He also spent the 2018 season under Head Coach Billy Napier at Louisiana as the Ragin' Cajuns' director of player personnel and quality control coordinator.

Peagler coached the most talented running back in the country this past season in Kenneth Walker III and was the main recruiter for several recruits such as Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Berger and Dillon Tatum.

Peagler is now the second position coach to leave the Spartans this offseason joining former corner backs coach Travares Tillman who left Michigan State to become the defensive backs coach at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.