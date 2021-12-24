Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Florida hires former Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler

    William Peagler will join Billy Napier's new staff at Florida as an Assistant Coach/Tight End Coach.
    Author:

    The college football coaching carousel has always been hectic this time of year as coaches around the country look to advance their careers. This year might be one of the craziest of all-time as a number of big name programs such as USC, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida will have new helms at the head of their programs.

    The University of Florida announced this afternoon that William Peagler will join new Head Coach Billy Napier's staff as the tight ends coach for the Gators. Peagler served the last two seasons as the Running Backs Coach under Mel Tucker.

    Prior to Michigan State, Peagler served as the director of quality control for the offense in 2019 at Colorado under then Head Coach Mel Tucker. He also spent the 2018 season under Head Coach Billy Napier at Louisiana as the Ragin' Cajuns' director of player personnel and quality control coordinator. 

    Peagler coached the most talented running back in the country this past season in Kenneth Walker III and was the main recruiter for several recruits such as Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Berger and Dillon Tatum.

    Read More

    Peagler is now the second position coach to leave the Spartans this offseason joining former corner backs coach Travares Tillman who left Michigan State to become the defensive backs coach at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

    William Peagler
    MSU Football

    Florida hires former Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17338894_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Mel Tucker's Christmas Wish List for Michigan State football

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17397436_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Tom Izzo will try to unlock Michigan State's 'tremendous upside' following win over Oakland

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_17396924_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Five Observations: No. 11 Michigan State tops feisty Oakland club in Detroit

    Dec 21, 2021
    SlackAndMooreDetroitKing
    MSU Recruiting

    Detroit is a key recruiting block in 2023 for Spartans

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17074802_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Mel Tucker excited to get to work with Michigan State's 2022 early enrollees

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17274720_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State's Nia Clouden makes history

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_16731246_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State loses 3 players to transfer portal on Monday

    Dec 20, 2021