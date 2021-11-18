Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    Michigan State announces captains for Ohio State game

    Three of the four captains this week are from Ohio.
    Michigan State continued their weekly tradition of choosing captains the week of the game. This weeks captains are sophomore defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, redshirt-senior punter Bryce Baringer, senior safety Xavier Henderson and junior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain.

    All but Baringer who is from Michigan, are from Ohio which is significant going back to what might've been their favorite school growing up, as a captain at Michigan State.

    Ohio was a staple recruiting spot for Coach Dantonio in his tenure at Michigan State while Coach Tucker hasn't dove into Ohio quite as much there is always opportunity to do so and making three of the four players from Ohio captains this week is a true testament to his style and what he's hoping to bring to Michigan State.

