Michigan State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Michigan

Michigan State football announced their alternating captains for this week's matchup with Michigan. Redshirt-Junior wide receiver Jayden Reed, Senior safety Xavier Henderson and Senior kicker Matt Coghlin have earned the role as captains this week.

To no surprise Henderson has remained a captain as the only player to be named captain every game this season. Reed and Coghlin have both been captains numerous times throughout the season as well.

For Coghlin he enters rare territory as this will be his sixth time playing in the rivalry game. Coghlin was a high school graduate in 2016, but because of COVID and an extra year of eligibility given last season, Coghlin is playing at Michigan State for his sixth season. He is 2-3 against Michigan. Coghlin was 2-for-3 on field goals in the game last season but did make one for 51 yards.

Henderson is playing in his fourth Michigan-Michigan State game. Henderson is 1-2 against the Wolverines, getting his first win last year. Henderson had seven tackles in the game last season.

Jayden Reed is playing in just his second Michigan-Michigan State matchup. Reed played his freshman season at Western Michigan in 2018 and then had to sit out 2019 due to transfer. Last season was the first time Reed could play in the game which resulted in a victory in which he had one catch for 18 yards, three rushes for 13 yards and a kick return for 19 yards.