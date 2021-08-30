August 30, 2021
Michigan State Announces Three Game Day Captains

Michigan State announced there will be three game day captains today.
Michigan State doesn't have permanent captains for a second straight season. Instead they will alternate throughout the season.

When the Spartans travel to Northwestern this Friday, they will be led by senior safety Xavier Henderson, redshirt junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor and sixth-year senior defensive end Drew Beesley. The three also represented Michigan State at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last month.

Michigan State kicks off the regular season this Friday at 9:00 pm against Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.

