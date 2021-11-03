Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Michigan State State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Purdue

    J.D. Duplin, Xavier Henderson and AJ Arcuri are this weeks captains for the Purdue game.
    Michigan State football announced their alternating captains for this week's matchup with Purdue. Junior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain, senior safety Xavier Henderson and senior offensive tackle AJ Arcuri have earned the roles of captains this week.

    Henderson remains the only player to have been captain every game this season with his ninth straight game coming on Saturday.

    Last week against Michigan, Henderson had seven tackles including four solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass deflection. On the season, Henderson is sixth in the Big Ten with 67 total tackles.

    Duplain and Arcuri are both starters on the offensive line for the Spartans that boast one of the best rushing attacks in the country led by Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III. Duplain starts at left guard while Arcuri starts at right tackle for an improved Michigan State offensive line from a year ago.

