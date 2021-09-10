Michigan State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Youngstown State Game

Michigan State is alternating Game Day captains throughout the season and announced the captains for the Youngstown State game yesterday.

The Spartans are kicking off their home opener this weekend against Youngstown State and announced yesterday who their three captains will be for the game.

Senior safety Xavier Henderson is the only repeat captain for this week, Henderson will be joined by redshirt senior tight end Connor Heyward and graduate senior kicker Matt Coghlin.

Henderson led the Michigan State defense with nine total tackles last week including seven solo. He also added a sack and two tackles for loss against Northwestern from his safety position. Heyward is transitioning from a running back to a tight end this season and is being used as somewhat of a "swiss army knife" on the offense. Heyward was third on the team with receptions and yards last week with three receptions for 28 yards. Coghlin returns for kicking duties for the Spartans after being granted another senior season due to COVID. Coghlin was 1/2 on field goals last week with a make of 37 yards yards. He made all five of his extra points.

Michigan State has their home opener this Saturday against Youngstown State. Kickoff is set for noon on the Big Ten Network.