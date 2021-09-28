Michigan State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Western Kentucky

Connor Heyward, Xavier Henderson, and Jayden Reed will be the captains for week five against Western Kentucky.

Connor Heyward had two receptions for 39 yards in last weeks win against Nebraska.

Jayden Reed coming off a Big Ten Special Teams Player of The Week honor, had four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown while having two kick returns for 69 yards including a 41 yard return. Reed also had a game tying punt return for 62 yards and another touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Xavier Henderson coming off an outstanding game in which he had 17 tackles including 10 solo tackles is the last captain for the week. Henderson has been a captain every week so far this season.