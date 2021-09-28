September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Michigan State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Western Kentucky

Connor Heyward, Xavier Henderson, and Jayden Reed will be the captains for week five against Western Kentucky.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan State announced that redshirt-senior tight end Connor Heyward, senior safety Xavier Henderson, and redshirt-junior wide receiver Jayden Reed will be the game day captains this week against Western Kentucky.

Connor Heyward had two receptions for 39 yards in last weeks win against Nebraska.

Jayden Reed coming off a Big Ten Special Teams Player of The Week honor, had four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown while having two kick returns for 69 yards including a 41 yard return. Reed also had a game tying punt return for 62 yards and another touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Xavier Henderson coming off an outstanding game in which he had 17 tackles including 10 solo tackles is the last captain for the week. Henderson has been a captain every week so far this season.

HendersonNebraska
MSU Football

Michigan State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Western Kentucky

26 seconds ago
Izzo Gabe Brown 120819 vs Rutgers MSU SID
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Names Two Captains for 2021-2022 Season

25 minutes ago
Parachek
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State Receives First Commitment of 2023 Class

3 hours ago
SamacTucker
MSU Football

Three Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said: Post Game Nebraska

22 hours ago
PanasiukNebraska
Big Ten

Game Time Announced For Michigan State Against Rutgers

23 hours ago
ThorneNebraska
MSU Football

The Most Interesting Things Players Said Postgame: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 27, 2021
ChaseKline
MSU Football

Michigan State Loses Two Players To Transfer Portal

Sep 26, 2021
DanteMooreJaydenReed
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Recruit Reaction

Sep 26, 2021