    • October 10, 2021
    Michigan State Debuts In The Top Ten

    The Spartans jumped up into the top ten after a 31-13 road win against Rutgers.
    Michigan State is inside of the top ten in the AP poll for the first time since the Spartans were ranked 8th in week four of the 2016 season.

    The AP poll also has four other teams in the top ten which include Iowa (#2), Ohio State (#6), Michigan (#7), and Penn State (#8). Michigan State came in at #9 in the poll.

    The Spartans 6-0 (3-0) will travel to Indiana 2-3 (0-2) next Saturday at noon.

    MSU Football

