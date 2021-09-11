Michigan State Game Reaction: Youngstown State

Fast starts are becoming a trend for Michigan State football. For the second straight week the Spartans ripped off a 75 yard play to start the game.

Last week it was Kenneth Walker III ripping off a 75 yard run, this week Jayden Reed was wide open for a flea flicker from Payton Thorne to get the Spartans on the board to start the game.

Michigan State showed the weapons today in the win, Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor both caught touchdown passes while Tre Mosley, Keon Coleman and the others all got involved.

The defense did their job and held a tough run game. Xavier Henderson is the real deal and made one of the most unreal interceptions I've seen in recent memory.

The backups on both sides of the ball got involved for Michigan State playing the whole fourth quarter for the Spartans getting guys like Christian Fitzpatrick, Maliq Carr, Anthony Russo, Ben VanSumeren, and Chester Kimbrough action in the 42-14 blowout victory.

Overall, this is a game Michigan State was supposed to win and dominate and they did. This was another big step for the team and program taking care of their business against a lesser opponent.

Michigan State has it's biggest test next week against Miami in Miami, Florida.