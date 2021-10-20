    • October 20, 2021
    Michigan State Graded in Top Ten of PFF Offensively and Defensively

    Michigan State is one of two schools graded in the top 10 offensively and defensively.
    PFF College Football grades every single play of the college football season in for FBS Division 1 schools.

    This last week, PFF tweeted that only two schools, Michigan State and Georgia are among the top ten in both offense and defense according to their formula so far throughout the 2021 season.

    PFF grades individually where a good throw but a dropped pass isn't graded negatively for the quarterback but is more of a downgrade for the wide receiver who dropped the ball.

    Among Michigan State's top PFF performers this season are Kenneth Walker who is second in the country with 27 rushes for ten or more yards.

    Jacub Panasiuk also has graded high with PFF on the defensive side of the ball where he leads the nation in quarterback pressures by a wide margin with 45.

    MSU Football

