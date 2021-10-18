    • October 18, 2021
    Michigan State Kicker Matt Coghlin Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

    Matt Coghlin was named the week 7 Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Matt Coghlin kicked two field goals for 51 yards and 49 yards on Saturday in Michigan State's 20-15 win over Indiana on Saturday improving the Spartans record to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Big Ten play.

    Coghlin's two field goals extended his his own MSU record with his 73rd and 74th career make as well as most among active FBS players. The 74 field goals also gives Coughlin sole possession of No. 2 on the career field goals list only chasing former Penn State kicker, Kevin Kelly (78, 2005-2008).

    This was Coghlin's fourth Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week award. His other three awards were 2017 (vs. Penn State), 2018 (vs. Indiana) and 2020 (vs. Northwestern).

    Coghlin's award became the fifth time a Spartan has won a weekly award from the Big Ten and second Special Team award joining Jayden Reed in that category.

