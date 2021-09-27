Michigan State Loses Two Players To Transfer Portal

Redshirt Junior Defensive Back Kalon Gervin and Redshirt Junior Linebacker Chase Kline have entered the transfer portal today, the day after Michigan State had a overtime victory over Nebraska. First reported by Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press.

Gervin had 14 tackles this season including eight in the season opener against Northwestern. Gervin had 44 career tackles in a little over two seasons and one fumble recovery. Gervin did not appear in the game last night.

Kline had 11 tackles this season including half a sack last night in the victory over Nebraska. Kline had 51 career tackles in a little over two seasons and 1.5 sacks.