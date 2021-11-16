Michigan State Offensive Coordinator nominated for Broyles Award

Michigan State's Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson is nominated for the top assistant coach in college football.

Michigan State has enjoyed tremendous success this season from their offense and now Michigan State's Offensive Coordinator is being rewarded for his effort to turn the offense around.

Jay Johnson was nominated for consideration to win the Broyles Award. The award is presented to the top assistant coach in the country.

Johnson arrived at Michigan State joining Mel Tucker in February 2020. This season, Johnson's offense is third in the Big Ten and 23rd in the country in total offensive yards. Johnson and Michigan State's offense also has Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III.

Johnson also doubles as the quarterbacks coach, where Payton Thorne has seen tremendous improvement from last season to this season.