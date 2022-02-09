Skip to main content

Michigan State officially names Marco Coleman Defensive Line Coach

Mel Tucker has found his new defensive line coach in Marco Coleman.

Mel Tucker announced today that Marco Coleman is the newest member of his staff and will serve as the defensive line coach for the Spartans. He will also be the run game coordinator for the Spartans defense.

"Coach Marco Coleman brings years of college and NFL experience to East Lansing," said Tucker. "We're extremely excited for him to join our family and he is going to shape future champions."

Coleman played 14 seasons in the NFL (1992-2005) and was a Pro Bowler in 2000, he spent the past three seasons (2019-21) coaching the defensive ends and outside linebackers at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. Coleman was a two-time first team All-American and first round draft pick at Georgia Tech. He also helped the Yellow Jackets win a share of the 1990 National Championship and is a member of the Yellow Jackets Athletic Hall of Fame.

Coleman grew up in Dayton, Ohio before moving to Georgia and becoming a Hall of Famer. He was an All-American in 1990 and 1991 in his sophomore and junior seasons before entering the draft where he was selected 12th overall in the 1992 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins.

His NFL career saw him play 14 seasons, playing for the Dolphins (1992-95), San Diego Chargers (1996-98), Washington Football Team (1999-2001), Jacksonville Jaguars (2002), Philadelphia Eagles (2003) and Denver Broncos (2004-05). He was named NFL Rookie of the Year in 1992 by Sports Illustrated after recording 84 tackles and six sacks. His Pro Bowl season in 2000 with Washington saw him reach a career high in sacks with 12.

Read More

Coleman played 207 NFL games in his 14 seasons. He started 185 of those games, recording 614 tackles, 65.5 sacks and 18 forced fumbles.

After the NFL, Coleman started a new career in finance, becoming a managing partner at Matador Financial. He started coaching as a coaching fellow in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles as well as serving as the defensive coordinator at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida that same year.

His first full-time coaching position was in the NFL as the assistant defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders. He then returned to Georgia Tech where he coached defensive ends/outside linebackers for Georgia Tech.

Coleman will replace Ron Burton as the defensive line coach, as Burton decided to leave the Spartans last month.

Between new pass rush specialist/defensive ends coach Brandon Jordan and now defensive line coach Marco Coleman, Michigan State should see a spike in recruiting and on-field production from the defensive line with tons of college and NFL experience between the coaches.

MarcoColemanRaiders
MSU Football

Michigan State officially names Marco Coleman Defensive Line Coach

52 seconds ago
USATSI_17643284_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Everything Tom Izzo said after loss to Wisconsin

3 hours ago
TuckerSuit
MSU Football

Michigan State vs Western Michigan changed to Friday night Sept. 2

6 hours ago
USATSI_17642451_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Michigan State with back-to-back losses after falling to Wisconsin

19 hours ago
USATSI_17433241_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker, Michigan State off to a red-hot start with 2023 recruiting class

22 hours ago
USATSI_17623803_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's recent slide negatively affecting its NCAA Tournament projection

Feb 8, 2022
EdmundsonHighSchool
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State lands Texas gunslinger Bo Edmundson

Feb 7, 2022
USATSI_17338874_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Everything Tom Izzo said ahead of Wisconsin game

Feb 7, 2022