    • October 11, 2021
    Jalen Nailor Named Co-Offensive Player of Week in Big Ten

    Michigan State junior wide receiver was the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Rutgers.
    Jalen Nailor had one of the most impressive days in Michigan State football history for a wide receiver Saturday when he had five receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans 31-13 Big Ten victory over Rutgers.

    Nailor shared the award with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud wo threw for 406  yards and five touchdowns in the Buckeyes 66-17 win over Maryland.

    Nailor becomes the third Spartan to win an Offensive Player of the Week award in the Big Ten this season, joining Kenneth Walker III in week 1 and Payton Thorne in week 3. Junior wide receiver Jayden Reed also won Special Teams Player of the Week in week 4.

